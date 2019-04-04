Delhi HC stays interim fee hike by private unaided schools till April 8  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday put an interim stay till April 8 on a single-judge bench’s order allowing private unaided schools to hike fees to implement the Seventh Central Pay Commission’s recommendations on salaries of teachers and other staff.A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and IS Mehta asked the Action Committee—Unaided Recognised Private Schools to file reply on the Delhi government’s plea seeking quashing of single judge bench’s order setting aside the government’s April 13, 2018 circular.

The Delhi government had challenged the single judge order allowing private unaided schools to go ahead with the interim hike in fees to implement the recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission on salaries of teachers and other employees.

“The judge failed to appreciate the interim fee hike as contemplated in the circular of October 17, 2017 could not have obviated the mandatory requirement of prior approval in DDA land clause cases, even though, the same was a dispensation by the DoE as the said dispensation was merely an interim measure subject to detailed scrutiny and prior approval of the DoE once the accounts of the schools have been scrutinised,” the Delhi government said in its appeal.

On March, the judge had permitted the interim fee hike by quashing the Delhi government circular, which prohibited private unaided schools functioning on government land from hiking tuition amounts without approval of the Directorate of Education.

The high court will now hear the matter on April 8.Through the April 13 circular issued last year, the Delhi government restrained private unaided schools which were on government land from hiking tuition amounts without approval of the Directorate of Education, but the single-judge bench allowed the plea of Action Committee Unaided Recognised Private Schools challenging it. With agency inputs

Kejriwal, Sisodia welcome High Court order

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hailed the court’s order staying the interim hike in fees by private unaided schools. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also welcomed the order. “Delhi government, in it audit report of schools that were willing to increase their fees, found that they had excess money than they were spending,” he posted on Twitter.