I feel more in tune with abstract artworks: Savya

She first held a paint brush in her hand when she was just three.

Artist Savya Jain with few of her fabric painting works.

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

She first held a paint brush in her hand when she was just three. And hasn’t left it till today. Rajokri resident Artist Savya Jain has been painting and designing ever since ‘she can remember’.  
She has been lucky for these days when many highly-ambitious parents literally push their kids into engineering and medical, her parents supported whole-heartedly in art, even while she flitted from jewelry design to fashion to interior architecture. Perhaps it is this background and training that culminated in making her the visual artist she is today. 

The eclectic methodologies that she learnt while studying various courses have today resulted in artworks that are provocative and invigorating.“My parents knew from the very start that I would go into the art field. And since I was a kid they have only helped me develop my art skills on every level,” she says, with much appreciation towards them. 

All set for her first solo show Yes, No, Maybe at Galleria Romain Rolland, Alliance Francaise De Delhi, Indo-French Cultural Centre, (she has just had one group show at IHC prior to this) Savya gets all philosophical. “The best part about being an artist is that it doesn’t feel like work. I really can’t classify it as working. In fact, this ‘work’ helps me tackle my daily stresses,” she says. 

Yes, No Maybe is a show of her abstract works. 
Before she switched over to abstract, she did a lot of figurative work, made several portraits, painted multiple landscapes, even did still life. But after trying with varying kinds of materials and art styles, she realized that it is abstract that satisfies her the most. “I feel more connected to my art works that are abstract. So you look at my work and think is it a horse? Or is it a building? What’s it? And then you draw your own conclusion — my art works become yours,” she says. That’s what is perhaps most gratifying for an artist. 

With this show, Savya  is giving an ode to Jackson Pollock, the famous American artist of 20th century who revolutionized the world of modern art with his unique abstract painting technique. For each of her works, she has drawn inspiration from the seemingly mundane life, the drudgery that is the everyday world and then transformed it into unbound, surrealistic possibilities. Just like Pollock’s work her gentle brushstrokes crescendo into intense, invigorating and stark creations lending the fleeting feeling of escape to her works. 

Interestingly, the works avoid any distinct point of emphasis, or any identifiable parts within a canvas that is being used to create the piece. "I believe that Savya's paintings have a life of their own,” says show curator Jitendra Padam Jain. All praise for the art fairs that are held in Delhi and around, Savya says, "Living far  away from the hub of art (south delhi) I have always felt a little left out from the art scene. nevertheless Delhi is getting better for an artist by the day. And art fairs are like wine, getting better with time.” 

