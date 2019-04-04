Home Cities Delhi

La Roca, the newest entrant at Aerocity

The menu of the globally inspired modern tapas is interpreted by Chef Akshay Bhardwaj, who brings his learnings and experience from Noma to the fore.

A global cultural experience, small plates inspired from major cuisines of the world and crafted cocktails from an all-natural bar, La Roca is the newest entrant to New Delhi’s swanky new hub of Worldmark 1 at Delhi Aerocity. The perfect destination for leisurely lunches paired with wines, a quick bite over an aperitif or a buzzing night out set to the resident DJ’s mixes — La Roca is breaking new ground. Inspired from a deep-rooted Spanish tradition, but finding its way across the world in different forms. 

Accompanying this impressive culinary experience is Nectar –The Bar at La Roca – a pioneering, 'all-natural' craft cocktail bar featuring an eclectic selection of wines and top shelf spirits. 

As the name suggests, La Roca pays ode to modern Spanish design in all its splendour. The high energy vibe changes across the course of the day, moving from a refined dining experience to a more pulsating mood at night. Accompanied by personalised service and great attention to detail, a meal at La Roca is bound to be memorable. 

At a glance 
WHAT:  Delhi's First World Tapas Bar - La Roca
WHERE: R-06, Lower ground floor, The Walk, WorldMark 1, Aerocity

COST FOR TWO- `2,300 for two people (approx.)  with alcohol 

