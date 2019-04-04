Home Cities Delhi

Private schools fee hike unjustified, not related to seventh pay commission: Delhi government

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court stayed the interim hike in fees by private unaided schools in the city till April 8.

Published: 04th April 2019 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

school fee

The fee regulation issue was pending since 20 years. In 2015, the government brought in amendments to KEA, 1983, to control private schools affiliated to other boards.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government made it clear Thursday that "unjustified fee hike" by some private schools was not related to the implementation of the seventh Pay Commission recommendations for the teachers.

Talking to reporters here, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said attempts are being made to create a "false impression" by vested interests that the AAP government is against the implementation of the Commission's recommendation, which is "completely baseless".

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court stayed the interim hike in fees by private unaided schools in the city till April 8. The Delhi government had in 2017 allowed recognised unaided private schools on Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land to increase their fees by 15 per cent as an "interim" measure to comply with the seventh central pay commission (CPC) recommendations.

ALSO READ | Chennai parents allege CBSE school failed LKG kid, demand return of fees

A circular to this effect was issued by the Directorate of Education on October 17 that year.

"Unjustified fee hike by some private schools has nothing to do with the implementation of the seventh Pay Commission's recommendations for the teachers working in private schools," Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education minister, said.

He said during audit of accounts, most of top schools were found to be having surplus amount ranging from Rs 7 crore to 40 crore even after the implementation of Commission's recommendations.

"There are 325 private schools situated in the government land allotted by the DDA. Out of these, 260 schools had applied for fees hike, but 32 schools withdrew their applications. During an audit of accounts, it was found that nearly 150 schools had sufficient surplus to implement seventh Pay Commission and were therefore denied permission to hike the fees. Rest of the applications are under the process," he said.

Sisodia said the Delhi government recognises the important role of the private schools in education in the city. The government is against "extortion" from the parents by the private schools in the name of fees, he said.

He also pointed out the irony in hiring "extremely expensive lawyers" using the fees collected from the students to fight against the legitimate interests of the students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Government Manish Sisodia School Fee Hike Private School

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp