Sugar-free confections for diabetic people

Celebrate  the World Health Day (April 7) this year differently — with diabetic-friendly cakes and eco-friendly planters.

Published: 04th April 2019 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Online portal myflowertree.com, has come out with many high-quality sugar-free confections for people with special dietary needs, which include special assortment of sugar-free cakes. 

Prepared with organic sweeteners, these have been prepared without compromising either the texture or the flavour of the cake. so, feel free to indulge in these expertly-crafted sugar-free treats, guilt free. 

Prepared with organic sweeteners, these have been prepared without compromising either the texture or the flavour of the cake. so, feel free to indulge in these expertly-crafted sugar-free treats, guilt free. 
Along with the cake you can also send eco-friendly plants which help improve the air quality as well as reduce stress. Let your loved ones know how much your care about them by sending healthy gift options like the lucky bamboo and dry fruits combo or send them some floral luck with the green plant and yellow rose combination. 

