Two weapon suppliers from MP held with 52 pistols

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two key members of an interstate illegal arms racket were arrested along with 52 pistols, the Delhi Police police said on Wednesday. Both the accused — Amarikan, 25 and Sheetal Singh, 22 — are from a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani district where “most families” are involved in illegal trade of weapons, they said.

The duo was arrested after a brief chase on Sunday morning near Alok Kunj bus stand in Rohini, where they had come to deliver the consignment of 52 pistols, DCP, Special Cell, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

The accused told the police that they were involved in this illegal trade of manufacturing and supplying of firearms for about a decade. “Their families have been involved in this trade for more than 80 years. They took up their ancestral business of illegal supply of arms to earn their livelihood,” the DCP said.

The men are said to be supplying weapons to various parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. According to the police, both the accused have an expertise in preparing weapons including sophisticated pistols. “They sell these pistols in bulk. Pistols supplied by them in Delhi/NCR reach to dreaded criminals/gangsters of Delhi and adjoining states,” the DCP said.