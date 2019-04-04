Home Cities Delhi

Video survey to boost BJP’s smart campaign in Delhi

Media department of the BJP’s local unit is recording feedback from people on performance of rivals and its own seven MPs for preparing area-specific campaigns

Published: 04th April 2019 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP’s Delhi unit has started a video survey for getting feedback on the performance of city and central government for working out a ‘smart’ campaign to outdo its rivals AAP and Congress in the general elections. The task to also record the views and feedback of electorates on the performance of all seven Delhi MPs, besides those of the Congress, is assigned to the media department of the Delhi BJP unit.  

“Around 700 videos have been recorded by our teams. We ask the people about possible solutions to issues faced by them. Their feedback will be provided to senior leaders and candidates going out for campaign. If the leaders refer those issues in their speeches, it will help them to connect with the residents. This is a smart way to understand the people’s issue,” said Neelkant Bakshi, co-incharge media, social media and IT cell, Delhi BJP.

The media department will use these videos for preparing area-specific campaign plans. It has engaged a team of 36 research experts, who will collate information and statistics to prepare a dossier for media panellists and spokesperson participating in television debates.   The need for a research desk was discussed in the department’s meeting on Wednesday at the Delhi BJP headquarters in which all spokespersons, Bakshi, and Pratysuh Kanth, who is in-charge of media, social media and IT cell, were present. The meet, which was held to review the campaign strategy, was presided by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.  

Media panelists going to TV debates were directed to debrief the department about their experience and participation. “If a spokesperson gives feedback about difficulties or good points raised by other panelists in the programme, we will prepare ourselves to counter those issues effectively. This is what spokespersons have been told in the meeting. We also met to chalk out a strategy to counter the Congress campaign, which is based on the NYAY scheme,” Bakshi said.

The Delhi Congress has started its campaign highlighting Rahul Gandhi’s poll sop ‘NYAY scheme’, which promises a minimum income of `72,000 per annum to five crore poor households. The Congress manifesto mentions NYAY scheme as one of its major poll planks. The AAP has also intensified its campaign themed on the demand of full statehood for Delhi. “Full statehood is no issue. Surveys show Delhi people have rejected this bogey raised by the AAP,” claimed a BJP spokesperson. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Video survey Delhi BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp