Asia-Pacific states urged to spend USD 1 trillion on SDGs

By Pushkar Banakar
NEW DELHI: The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAPS) on Thursday released a report which urged the countries of the region to contribute $1 trillion annually to achieve Agenda 2030’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The report, titled ‘Economic and Social Survey of Asia and the Pacific 2019 - Ambitions Beyond Growth’, also said that the countries had the fiscal space to implement the suggestion.

Praising the region’s economic growth, Nagesh Kumar, Head of Office, Sub-regional Office for South and South-West Asia, said that the Asia Pacific region had consistently been growing above the world average. 

“Our region includes Turkey and Iran. The two countries have their share of political problems and yet the region has been the best performing economy in the world,” he said.

Speaking of the risks involved in achieving SDGs, Kumar said that trade wars would play a major role. 

“There is a risk that 2.7 million jobs would be lost if the trade wars continue,” he said, and added that there had been a labour reversal due to the technology advance.

The report also calls for the region to keep a check on pollution as the two most polluting countries in the world are in the region. 

“Due to the consumption of oil and coal in the region, there has been a worldwide rise of carbon emission by around 49 per cent,” Kumar said.

The survey says that some goals related to water and sanitation in the region can be reached without investment.

According to the report, investments for achieving goals related to prosperity include investment on transport infrastructyure, information and technology, and on water and sanitaion.

