Bringing dignity to lives of sexual exploitation victims

NEW DELHI: Bhimavva Chalwadi, a former Devdasi-turned-counsellor, is saviour of scores of adolescent girls. A victim of sexual exploitation herself, Chalwadi has been a ray of hope to many former sex workers who were gradually brought back into the social mainstream.

On Thursday, she received CII Woman Exemplar Award, 2019 in recognition of her social service.

Life taught valuable lessons to the former Devadasi (a young woman who dedicates her life to the worship and service of a deity or a temple), who was rescued by NGO Arz (Anyay Rahit Zindagi) and government officials from the red-light area of Baina at Vasco.

“I was pushed into prostitution at the age of 15 (in 2001). A few years later, the local authorities rescued me and placed in government-run protective home where I met many girls who had a similar story. It was then I decided that empowering them, having respectable jobs and access to food is the only solution,” said Chalwadi.

“For last one decade (after joining the NGO in 2003), I have been visiting government homes and providing rehabilitation services to the girls rescued from commercial sexual exploitation and lodged at the rehabilitation homes,” she added

The 34-year-old activist, who is originally from Karnataka, has provided consultation to 2,500 girls. Also, she has rehabilitated 1,400 women who were rescued from sex work.

Besides helping children get school admission and shielding girls from pimps, Chalwadi grafted as many as 280 former sex workers till date to a laundry unit in Goa’s Sancoale at various point of time to help them return to the society.

The Swift Wash Laundry was established 11 years ago, and Chilwadi is assistant programme manager.

“I have seen girls becoming Devdasi at the age of 12. We have to protect them so we provide the girls a job, a safe and healthy environment. Many former pimps have also joined the laundry service... It is a space for reform of perpetrators and rehabilitation of victims,” she said.

It is this commitment of Chilwadi which made the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) chose her after carefully considering 289 nominations from across 24 states and 1 Union Territory. She will now undertake a yearlong leadership training and mentoring program conducted by the CII to further equip herself in her goal.