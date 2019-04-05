Congress-AAP talks to resume on Sunday

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The talks between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to discuss alliance are likely to resume on Sunday after Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad returns to Delhi from Kashmir.

Azad along with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel is negotiating a possible alliance with the AAP leadership in Delhi and Haryana. Both senior leaders were entrusted responsibility after the Congress state leadership remained divided on the electoral pact for seven parliamentary seats in Delhi.

A senior Congress leader said seat sharing agreement for Delhi is almost decided but coalition in Haryana still has issues. “The formula of 4:3 (Four AAP and three Congress) is more or less agreed upon. The AAP is adamant about east, northeast, and south Delhi. It is ready to give Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, and west or northwest Delhi. The decision will be finalised after Azad’s return. He is in Kashmir, and may return on Sunday,” said the Congress leader.

The suspense over a Congress-AAP tie-up is continuing for the last four weeks. Speculation about both parties joining hands for the general elections got a boost with AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh’s meeting with AICC in-charge of Delhi PC Chacko on Wednesday evening.

According to a Delhi Congress functionary, the AAP had proposed to give two seats to the Congress, which wants three. The talks were derailed for a while after the AAP insisted alliance in Punjab and Haryana. “The decision about Punjab was conveyed clearly to them. It is out of question. They (AAP leaders) are asking two seats in Haryana. I think that one seat may be left. Discussion on Haryana will take place in the working committee,” said the Congress leader.

He added Singh and Chacko had talked about seat sharing and final decision may be taken within a couple of days.

Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit and her three working presidents along with some other leaders are opposed to a tie-up with the AAP. Dikshit has already had three meetings with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over the issue in the last four weeks.

On Thursday, she reiterated her party will ‘stay as it is’ amid talks between the two parties. “Rest assured we will remain as we are,” Dikshit said at a function at the Delhi Congress headquarters held to highlight the party’s manifesto.

Chacko said the decision on alliance would be announced soon after a final call on the matter by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.