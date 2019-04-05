Don the shades of TV characters that you love

By Express News Service

Now be pout ready and flaunt those colour flushed cheeks this summer with Nykaa’s new Molten Matte Lip and Cheek Colour. The Molten Matte range is inspired by women that melted our hearts from our favourite TV series. Each shade is named after the famous female characters from Friends, Gossip Girl, Sex and the City and Pretty Little Liars and truly reflects their personalities. The brand believes that these girls have charmed us with their distinct personas and each of us can identify and relate to them. This range gives us dual benefits since it can be applied on the cheeks too, as the argan oil enriched formula is easy to blend.

Nykaa Molten Matte Lip and Cheek Colour comes in 12 shades perfect for summers. The formula of the lipstick is mousse matte which is extremely lightweight and can be comfortably worn through the day. This product comes handy when you are travelling or on-the-go, since it can be used for both, lip and cheeks. The range is enriched with argan oil and shea butter to keep your lips moisturised and prevent them from drying. The product is value for money, with the lip and cheek colour retailing at `525 each.

In the words of Reena Chhabra, CEO, FSN Ventures E Comm Pvt Ltd, “The summers are almost here, and we thought of launching Nykaa Molten Matte Lip and Cheek Colour, which is perfect for the season. The range has 12 shades inspired by female characters from some of our favourite TV series. The colours are summery and will suit all Indian skintones. These lipsticks are light on the lips and high on drama to give that perfect pout and blushed cheeks for every occasion.” (At: Nykaa.com and across all Nykaa Stores)