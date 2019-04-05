Home Cities Delhi

Enjoy your meal as you behold stunning views

Tastefully done interiors, flavourful food, stunning view of metropolis and Merci, a lady crooner in fantastic voice, sets the mood for the perfect dinner.

Published: 05th April 2019

By Sharmila Chand 
Express News Service

Tastefully done interiors, flavourful food, stunning view of metropolis and Merci, a lady crooner in fantastic voice, sets the mood for the perfect dinner. Stepping in at Sampan, the rooftop Pan Asian Restaurant at The Suryaa, I was spellbound at the view through the windows all around. The sight of metropolis glittering like a pretty necklace was overwhelming. “Ma’am we have reserved your table at our private dining room,” said pretty Tooba Hasan but no, who would like to move when you can enjoy such a rare view of your city. Chef Vikas Pant agreed and started the flow of flavours, textures and aromas from his new menu. 

Chengdu Style Crispy Vegetables tossed with scallion and chili were a delight to start with. Tofu in Vegetable Clay Pot were melt in the mouth. Kaeng Kari Jai, is chef’s favourite Thai curry and is the best. However, what steals the show is Chilli Mountain Chicken – Sampan master chef’s speciality, crisp chicken tossed with pepper and sesame seeds, aromatised with Chinese wine.

Pazoon Hin – a refreshing Myanmar prawn curry is hearty and redolent with flavours of this region. 
Prawn lovers will relish Sampan Special Prawn tossed with homemade chilli. From flavourful salads and soups, to aromatic rice preparations and curries, there are options galore from chef Pant who has spent more than two decades in honing his skills. “Cooking is an art which needs time, detailing and presentation. My passion for learning and innovation keeps me going,” he says in his characteristic calm manner. 

Before you say good bye to him, he will let you indulge in Chen-Pi – a signature oriental dessert, a layered pastry with chocolate sponge soaked in orange juice. I loved the mélange of flavours of chocolate, coffee and orange mousse. On a special day, Sampan Sky Lounge is the perfect place to relax and unwind over a leisurely drink followed by a memorable meal at Sampan’s classy dining space. 

