Full statehood is not a closed chapter: Congress

Comment comes after AAP wrote to Rahul Gandhi on ‘double standards’ on statehood.

Published: 05th April 2019 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Thursday indicated that his party is still open to the idea of full statehood to Delhi.   

“There is ‘no one size fit all’ approach. Subjects are included in the manifesto after consultations. There is a Supreme Court judgment on the issue. Therefore, under changed circumstances, we have taken very cautious approach. But, the issue is not closed yet,” Singhvi said to a media query on why the Congress manifesto had not considered full statehood for Delhi like Puducherry. 

READ MORE | Congress follows double standards on statehood: Gopal Rai to Rahul

DPCC head Sheila Dikshit
displays a copy of the party’s
Lok Sabha manifesto at the
Congress state headquarters
on Thursday | Shekhar yadav

Singhvi was accompanied by DPCC chief Sheila Dikshit, AICC in-charge of Delhi PC Chacko, and senior leaders including working president Haroon Yusuf at the press conference in the Delhi Congress headquarters.

Instead of a completely independent state, the Congress manifesto, released on Tuesday, says it will bring clarity about the power and role of the lieutenant governor and the chief minister by amending the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991.  

Delhi has a legislative Assembly but does not enjoy the powers of a full state. The L-G plays a critical role in administering the city. The AAP government is at loggerheads with the office of the L-G, accusing him of not allowing elected the chief minister to function. 

On Wednesday, AAP leader Gopal Rai, in his letter to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, said the party had ‘double standards’ on the issue of statehood. “I request you to reconsider the stand taken by your party in the manifesto regarding Delhi and support the demand for full statehood,” Rai wrote.

In July last year, a Constitution bench of the SC had unanimously held that Delhi cannot be accorded the status of a state and the L-G has to act on the aid and advice of the elected government. 
Reading out poll promises of the Congress mentioned in the manifesto on agriculture, employment, health, minimum income, and education, Singhvi attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre for its alleged failures. 

Criticizing the Centre’s flagship Smart City Project, Singhvi said it has become a ‘smart enclave project’. “The fund is actually being spent on a road or two and rest of the 10 per cent of the city remains undeveloped,” he said. 

TAGS
Delhi full statehood

