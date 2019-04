By IANS

NEW DELHI: A juvenile stabbed his friend for telephoning him repeatedly, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when the 17-year-old accused received umpteen phone calls from his friend, Robin, in Ghazipur village in east Delhi.

Angry over being disturbed, the juvenile got into a fight with Robin and stabbed him and also his brother, Deputy Commissioner of Police Jasmeet Singh said.

The brothers were warded in a hospital, police said.