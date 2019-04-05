AgustaWestland case: Michel charge sheet claims kickbacks

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet in the AgustaWestland scam in a Delhi court.

The 3,000-page charge sheet says Christian Michel, the alleged middleman arrested in the VVIP helicopter deal, and other accused received 42 million euros as kickbacks. It also names David Syms, Michel’s alleged business partner, and two firms owned by them — Global Trade and Commerce Ltd and Global Services FZE — as accused.

The first charge sheet, filed against Michel in June 2016, had alleged that Michel and others received 30 million euros (about `225 crore) from AgustaWestland.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar said he will decide on whether to take cognisance of the ED’s supplementary charge sheet and to summon the accused on April 6.

ED’s special public prosecutors D P Singh and N K Matta told the court that British nationals Syms and Michel through their firms had received the money without undertaking any work against the receipt of such amount.

The money was received by the firms to execute the 12 helicopters deal but no helicopters were bought, the probe agency said.