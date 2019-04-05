Home Cities Delhi

AgustaWestland case: Michel charge sheet claims kickbacks

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet in the AgustaWestland scam in a Delhi court.

Published: 05th April 2019 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Christian Michel

New Delhi Christian Michel C the alleged middleman in the multi-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal being produced at a CBI court in Patiala House Court in New Delhi Saturday Dec 15 2018. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet in the AgustaWestland scam in a Delhi court.

The 3,000-page charge sheet says Christian Michel, the alleged middleman arrested in the VVIP helicopter deal, and other accused received 42 million euros as kickbacks. It also names David Syms, Michel’s alleged business partner, and two firms owned by them — Global Trade and Commerce Ltd and Global Services FZE — as accused.

READ MORE | AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case: Michel identified 'AP' as Ahmed Patel, says ED chargesheet

The first charge sheet, filed against Michel in June 2016, had alleged that Michel and others received 30 million euros (about `225 crore) from AgustaWestland.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar said he will decide on whether to take cognisance of the ED’s supplementary charge sheet and to summon the accused on April 6.

ED’s special public prosecutors D P Singh and N K Matta told the court that British nationals Syms and Michel through their firms had received the money without undertaking any work against the receipt of such amount.

The money was received by the firms to execute the 12 helicopters deal but no helicopters were bought, the probe agency said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Christian Michel AgustaWestland case Chargesheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp