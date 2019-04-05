Symphony of a music maker

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

When the sound of 70 musicians will stream into the vast ocean of one collective aspiration, it will tide to heights never fathomed before by the orchestrator of this endeavour, Anirudh Varma. Every mellifluous pouring of instrumental euphony will testify the power music has over this solitary universe that immediately begins to vibrate on a higher frequency once touched by the exuberance of music. Through his new live production, a self-produced concert with 70 musicians from across India, titled Classical Re-Imagined: An evening of contemporary Indian Classical Music, Varma dons the hat as conductor of a magnum opus concert once again.

This is his third large-format show. He has incorporated a few folk compositions to add a new flavour. “We’ve invited Himanshu Joshi from the Indian Ocean and the renowned Indian Classical Vocalist Pt. Bhuvanesh Komkali to be a part of this concert. It will feature several new tracks, some of which will be on the upcoming second album,” says the pianist and composer, who has given special attention to light and sound direction for this one.

Varma, a 23-year-old contemporary pianist, has trained in Western and Hindustani classical music. He is a Grade 8 pianist from the Associated Board of Royal Schools of Music, London, from where he is currently working on his diploma. Besides pursuing music academically, his drive to excel in music is evident in the way he sits glued to his piano at his residence, one that has been an old companion.

His parents, Sumati and Arvind Varma, a professor and lawyer respectively, have been the wind beneath his wings. Overachievers in their own right, they never imposed their success on Varma, giving him all the liberty to navigate the course of his musical career. This environment helped him believe in himself and his music in a way that was freeing and individualistic.

For this new concert, Varma has kept the purity of Indian Classical Music intact, something he has come to value through his academic pursuit in the filed as well as quality time spent with his late grandfather who too was a musician. “Even though we are exploring and presenting this show in a contemporary format, we have tried to understand the raga in its depth. We try not to label ourselves as ‘fusion’ which has become a loosely used term among artists today,” he says What he creates is music. Just pure music.

April 5, Sri Sathya International Centre, Lodhi Road, 6 pm onwards.