The creative aspects of the metallic and shimmer trends

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

She has been painting and sketching portraits since the age of seven. And now, her brand, Ashima S Couture, recently launched the Bling Closet Couture. We talk to the designer Ashima Sharma about the collection, her interpretation of Couture and more...

Tell us about your collection, the Bling Closet Couture.
Bling Closet is an amalgamation of metal trends and sequin styling. It comprises of various hit trends and shades that are ruling the runway these days. The collection also has various types of silhouettes to complete the perfect bling look.

What was the inspiration behind this collection? 
I have always been amazed by the beauty that sequins and metals bring to a look. They are the show stoppers of today’s time. In fact, not only in India but overseas as well the bling looks are trending, so I take inspiration from all the creative aspects of the metallic and shimmer trends.  

What are the various fabrics and embellishments used? 
Well, bling effect can come from all sorts of metal or shimmer, lycra, sequins and the minute detailing of artsy metal patches, in the styles that I curate, I add bling factors with a fusion of sequins with metal looks,  I also use net from time to time to give a lacy bling look as well. 
What are the various silhouettes and the colours in this collection?
The silhouettes covered in the collection are: bodycon gown, skater look, empire dress, pantsuit look, jumpsuit style and sheath look as well. The colours are ranging from red to maroon and white to off white; we have also infused a subtle blend of black with the sequins.  

The Brand Ashima S Couture is known for its signature statement style which includes a lot of bling. What was it really that got you working towards it?    
I feel bling adds the X factor to everything. We have seen some of the most elegant divas donning bling look from time to time. When I picked up shimmer as the theme for my first fashion show, I was the only one who got shimmer in Pret looks on the runway other than the designers who infused bling only in couture styles. So from that time onwards I have been working on curating Pret and Couture, both, in my own creative perspective.

You work with Couture. What is Couture for you?
Couture for me stands for premium luxury high fashion looks that truly belong to the red carpet. Couture defines elegant clothing that is high fashion and unique in make.  

What inspired you to take fashion as a career and how has the journey been so far?
Art was something I have always been good at and painting is something that I have loved so fashion was just the next step for me. My upcoming collections will also feature bling and lots of metalic looks.

