A musical extravaganza to enthral your senses

By Express News Service

If you are the one who goes out on short weekend trips to places around Delhi, give it a miss next weekend. You are in for a treat, especially if you are a music lover.

Pracheen Kala Kendra in association with Ragaaz Music Academy is all set to bring for you a complete musical extravaganza, Sur Sangam, featuring Indian fusion bands, top class classical artistes and exceptionally-talented local artistes.

To be held next Saturday (April 13) at Epicentre, Sector 44, Gurugram, from 12 noon onwards, Sur-Sangam is an attempt to recreate the magic of Indian classical music, performing arts and fine arts in the most contemporary way.

The festival will close at 10.30pm with a classical concert wherein a number of accomplished artistes like flute maestro Pandit Ronu Majumdar, Kathak exponent Dr Samira Kosar, Pandit Tanmay Bose and Debasish Adhikary (both tabla), and Pandit Kaivalya Kumar Gaurav, Ustad Ghulam Siraj Niazi from Hongkong, Ghulam Aziz Niazi and young artiste Sh Abdul Samad Khan Niazi (all vocal) will perform.

Besides maestros in Indian classical music, a number of upcoming artistes will also regale you with their performances. Rest assured there will be nothing old, rather each performance has been planned on contemporary lines so that it is relevant to the times we are living in, and help bring together all generations and people with varied interests in music and thus form a strong music community. The one-day festival will bring before you traditional classical music, Indian fusion bands, folk music and contemporary dance forms showcasing Indian culture.

“This event brings together different generations and genres of music. The energetic atmosphere throughout the event day will bring loads of offerings to the audience. The colossal of art exhibition, battle of bands, performances by various artistes and a beautiful evening classical music concert is going to be a treat for all arts and music lovers,” says Aparna Bhattacharya, founder, Ragaaz Music Academy.

“With this show we hope to recreate a new audience for Indian classical music and dance as the maestros get ready to present the art in most modern way while keeping the core legacy of classical forms intact. The inherent purpose of Sur Sangam is to bring to limelight the new and young artistes and pave the way to next generation talent,” she adds.

Sur-Sangam aspires to bring back Indian music, dance and arts to the new generation who is leaving the side of our own forms. It encourages modernizing and innovating our own music and art forms rather leaving them. The event will also see bands from Delhi-NCR competing for the title Sur-Sangam Band of the year-2019.