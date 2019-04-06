For oily hair, go for natural rinses in summers

By Express News Service

A hair rinse is more suitable during summer. It is particularly useful for oily hair. Creamy hair conditioners make oily hair limp, especially during summer. Hair rinses, on the other hand, help to reduce oil and add body to oily hair. After shampoo, use a hair rinse. Wash the hair thoroughly with water after shampoo, to get rid of all residues. Help yourself to natural ingredients to keep your hair in top condition.

Lemon

Add the juice of one lemon to a mug of water and use it as a last rinse. It is ideal for oily hair, reducing oil and restoring the normal acid-alkaline balance.

Vinegar

Add two tablespoons apple cider vinegar to a mug of water and use it as a last rinse.

Honey

Add one tablespoon honey to a mug of water and use it as a last rinse. It benefits dry hair, making it soft and smooth.

Marigold

Add a handful of fresh or dried marigold flowers to three cups of hot water. Allow it to stand for an hour. Strain and cool the water and use as a final rinse. It benefits oily hair with dandruff.

Tea

Take used tea leaves and boil them again in four to five cups of water. The amount of water depends on the length of the hair. Strain and cool the water. Use this tea-water as a final rinse after shampoo. Tea contains tannin which adds shine to the hair and makes it silky. It suits all hair types. Lemon juice can also be added to tea water.

Beer

Rinsing the hair with beer helps to add shine and body. Take flat beer, add the juice of a lemon and use as a last rinse.

Hibiscus (Javakusuma)

Javakusuma, which is also called gurhal, has been traditionally used for hair care. The leaves and flowers can both be used. Make cold and warm air rinses. Hibiscus not only conditions the hair and adds lustre, but is particularly useful in preventing dandruff. For hot infusions, add the flowers and leaves to hot water and leave them for 10 hours. Strain and use the water as a last rinse. For cold infusions, the flowers and leaves are allowed to stand in cold water in a ratio of one to six. They are then lightly crushed with the fingers in the water and strained. The water may then be used as a rinse.