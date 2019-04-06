Height of old delhi parking lot lowered

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North civic body and the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) came to a consensus on the height of the Gandhi Maidan multi-level parking project.

The height was fixed at 26 metres, down from 30 metres as proposed earlier.

According to a senior civic official, a meeting was held on Friday in which the DUAC gave its nod for restricting the height of the parking lot located in Chandni Chowk to 26m.

“It is an important project for the North municipal corporation. The parking lot will reduce the chaos of Chandni Chowk. We had chosen such a location that it does not affect the cultural value of the place,” said the official.

Earlier, the DUAC had raised an objection on the height of the parking lot, stating that the building will dominate the skyline and affect the view of the heritage buildings.