Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP to hit AAP on school infrastructure issue

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government of focusing more on school infrastructure and neglecting actual growth of students.

In a joint press conference held by BJP MPs Vijay Goel, who is also a union minister, Parvesh Verma, and Ramesh Bidhuri, they said the number of students failing in senior secondary classes is increasing due to a deteriorating quality of education in government-run schools.

Delhi BJP vice-president Jai Prakash, media in-charge Pratyush Kanth, and co-in charge Neelkant Bakshi were also present at the press event.

The BJP claimed five lakh children have failed in the last four years and they are being forced to leave their schools.

“They (AAP leaders) claimed to have done exemplary work in two sectors of education and health. But the statistics tell contradictory stories. Students who failed to clear final exams, are not being allowed to continue. They are being asked to take admission in open school,” Goel said.

To take on the AAP government, the party will organise a convention of parents of students, who failed in their annual examination and not being allowed to continue, on April 16, said Goel.

He further announced to start a reality check drive of the Delhi government schools from Saturday and also run a social media campaign against Kejriwal.

As many as 800 schools in the national capital don’t have principals, Goel said.

“Interestingly 78 principals have been posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Deputy Director, Education. Till date, more than 27,000 posts of teachers are lying vacant.”

No immediate reaction was available from AAP.