Home Cities Delhi

Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP to hit AAP on school infrastructure issue

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government of focusing more on school infrastructure and neglecting actual growth of students. 

Published: 06th April 2019 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay Goel. (File|PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government of focusing more on school infrastructure and neglecting actual growth of students. 

In a joint press conference held by BJP MPs Vijay Goel, who is also a union minister, Parvesh Verma, and Ramesh Bidhuri, they said the number of students failing in senior secondary classes is increasing due to a deteriorating quality of education in government-run schools.  

Delhi BJP vice-president Jai Prakash, media in-charge Pratyush Kanth, and co-in charge Neelkant Bakshi were also present at the press event.    

The BJP claimed five lakh children have failed in the last four years and they are being forced to leave their schools.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“They (AAP leaders) claimed to have done exemplary work in two sectors of education and health. But the statistics tell contradictory stories. Students who failed to clear final exams, are not being allowed to continue. They are being asked to take admission in open school,” Goel said.  

To take on the AAP government, the party will organise a convention of parents of students, who failed in their annual examination and not being allowed to continue, on April 16, said Goel.   

He further announced to start a reality check drive of the Delhi government schools from Saturday and also run a social media campaign against Kejriwal. 

As many as 800 schools in the national capital don’t have principals, Goel said.

“Interestingly 78 principals have been posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Deputy Director, Education. Till date, more than 27,000 posts of teachers are lying vacant.” 

No immediate reaction was available from AAP.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP AAP Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp