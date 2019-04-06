PWD violating construction norms: Civic body to minister

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North civic body has flagged off the Public Works Department (PWD) taking up construction work of buildings without seeking due permission as mandated under the Delhi Municipal Act.

In a letter, Veena Virmani, chairperson, standing committee, north civic body informed PWD minister Satyendar Jain that a large number of projects, which were undertaken by the PWD, are not adhering ‘to the conditions prescribed and not depositing the requisite charges’.

“It has also come to the knowledge that in cases where approval of lay out plan is required, PWD authorities are not getting it approved from the local bodies even though the same is a mandatory requirement under the DMC Act,” read the letter.

As per the provisions of the Government Buildings Act, approval of local bodies for construction of government building is not required. However, under the DMC Act, it is compulsory for the PWD to present the layout plan to the civic bodies and seek its permission for the construction of buildings.

“North Municipal Corporation has never opposed for construction of any building but PWD, over the past one year, particularly, is not adhering the law and skipping from taking the permission. The first basic layout needs to be approved by the corporation, which is not happening. Therefore, we had decided to take action against PWD,” Veena told The Morning Standard.

She added that the PWD is supposed to deposit requisite charges to the municipal body which the premier construction agency is not following.

“Building permit fees, construction and demolition waste charges, additional affair charges and some more fees which are compulsory for PWD to submit to North civic body but this is not happening,” Veena added.