Home Cities Delhi

PWD violating construction norms: Civic body to minister

She added that the PWD is supposed to deposit requisite charges to the municipal body which the premier construction agency is not following. 

Published: 06th April 2019 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain (File | PTI)

Satyendar Jain (File | PTI)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North civic body has flagged off the Public Works Department (PWD) taking up construction work of buildings without seeking due permission as mandated under the Delhi Municipal Act.

In a letter, Veena Virmani, chairperson, standing committee, north civic body informed PWD minister Satyendar Jain that a large number of projects, which were undertaken by the PWD, are not adhering ‘to the conditions prescribed and not depositing the requisite charges’.

“It has also come to the knowledge that in cases where approval of lay out plan is required, PWD authorities are not getting it approved from the local bodies even though the same is a mandatory requirement under the DMC Act,” read the letter.

As per the provisions of the Government Buildings Act, approval of local bodies for construction of government building is not required. However, under the DMC Act, it is compulsory for the PWD to present the layout plan to the civic bodies and seek its permission for the construction of buildings.

“North Municipal Corporation has never opposed for construction of any building but PWD, over the past one year, particularly, is not adhering the law and skipping from taking the permission. The first basic layout needs to be approved by the corporation, which is not happening. Therefore, we had decided to take action against PWD,” Veena told The Morning Standard.

She added that the PWD is supposed to deposit requisite charges to the municipal body which the premier construction agency is not following. 

“Building permit fees, construction and demolition waste charges, additional affair charges and some more fees which are compulsory for PWD to submit to North civic body but this is not happening,” Veena added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp