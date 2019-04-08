Home Cities Delhi

Dalit group plans to raise awareness about unemployment, commercialisation of education 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Ambedkar Mahasabha (AIAM), a Dalit umbrella group, will hold meetings in Delhi with students and parents to raise awareness about “unemployment” and “commercialisation of education” in the country.

“Other organisations will join in. The focus is on education and the rising cases of unemployment. We will be speaking to students, parents, and youths on the issues in order to mobilise them on the issues,” said Asok Bharti, AIAM chairperson. 

The coalition will address the loss of educational opportunities for SC/ST and OBC students, issues of reservation and lack of adequate seats, and also the difficulties faced by students and youths in the general category. 

“The issue is there is a scarcity of seats. In terms of regular education, it is a challenge for children to get admission in higher secondary education, and a bigger challenge to get into colleges. The Centre and the state governments are accountable to students and youths on the increasing problem of commercialisation of education, where they are not being able to access education, and lack of jobs in the country,” said Bharti.

All India Ambedkar Mahasabha

