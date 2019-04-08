End of life care policy a tough choice

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Doctors are still reluctant in fully implementing End Of Life Care (EOLC) theory on the terminally ill patients and favour home care, according to a study that highlighted how medics find it uncomfortable in conveying difficult messages to the affected families.

The study, conducted by a team of oncologists from IRCH, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, found that a majority of doctors tend to strongly disagree regarding the usage of EOLC at intensive care unit. “The principal aim for provision of EOLC to critically ill patients is providing a milieu for ‘good health’ in their terminal stage of life. Despite the guidelines by Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine, clinical application of EOLC in the terminally-ill in the ICU remains deficient,” the study found.

Last year, the Supreme Court passed a judgment upholding the legality of withholding or withdrawing life supporting medical intervention from terminally ill patients.

“For doctors, conveying sad news to terminally ill patients sends out a message of incompetence as the patients expect high-level treatment. Breaking a bad news is never easy. It is always an uncomfortable situation in saying the actual situation,” Dr Rakesh Garg, Professor and Oncologist, AIIMS and author of the study, told The Morning Standard.

The survey took response from 202 AIIMS doctors, out of which 114 were male and 88 were female. Most of the respondents are senior resident doctors, aged around 30, with an experience of more than 3 years. It found that a majority of the respondents (81.7 per cent) had heard of EOLC but only 29 per cent applied the principles in clinical practice. Only 20 per cent were aware of Indian guidelines about EOLC, although 45 per cent had studied EOLC literature.

Only 11.4% of the respondents had taken any training related to EOLC. However, the study found personal ethics, moral concerns or social and cultural taboos were perceived to be barriers by less than 10%.

As per the study, 61.9% of the doctors were of the opinion that critically ill patients or their families should have the right to choose to discontinue life support interventions and 37% agreed that explaining a terminal prognosis imparts a sense of hopelessness in the family members.

“Most of the doctors were found to be uncomfortable in discussing specific EOLC issues with families like withholding ventilation or antibiotics. Almost half of the respondents feel that providing EOLC required a certain amount of emotional detachment,” said Dr. Rakesh. “Lack of adequate training and information were reported to be the most frequent hindrances. At AIIMS, communication courses on how to implement EOLC is being organised. Also, AIIMS is working on framing policy on EOLC and consolidated policy is expected soon.”