Frosted, dry or dirty, write your tipple tale

Turning into mixologist for your folks for a night could be one of those idiosyncratic pleasures that can stir things up a notch on an adventurous night out. At the newly launched Liv bar in Aerocity, tipsy evenings get intimate with you wearing the hat of the barkeep. On the rocks, frosted, dry or dirty… you’re the writer of these tipple tales.

The idea hasn’t been explored by any other city restaurant, thus making it an original experience. To ease you into the job, the mixologist will spend some ‘sober time’ with you behind the counter, post which you can set yourself freely and impetuously towards whatever you fathom. “They’ll help you chose the right equipment, tool, ingredients, and most importantly, liquor, to execute the perfect drink,” says Umang Tewari, the restaurant’s founder.

At the bar, you won’t find any proprietary/gourmet syrups. Each one at Liv is homemade. They also have a batch of homemade infusions and liquors like banana cream liquor, rose liquor, digestive ones, Banaras paan, hibiscus and others.

The alcoholic mixes change every day as does live music. Food finds a European flair with offerings such as Caponata Bruschetta, Spinach and Feta Greek Phyllo Parcels, and Harissa Chicken Sticks among others. Pizzas and gourmet burgers are house signatures. “Liv also serves a great collection of insalatas and soups besides tagliatelle to ravioli to linguine and gnocchi in pasta and paella,” says Tewari, for who this is his 10th restaurant. Besides Liv Bar, he recently added Key, a nightclub at Hotel Samrat, to his ever-growing fleet.

His primary focus remains the expansions of all his properties in 2019. He will be introducing chains of restaurants Garam Dharam and Local in tier 2 and tier 3 cities soon.

Each of these restaurants culminates the philosophy by which Tewari has conducted his life so far. It is to live it up and not regret a single decision. That’s why he was sure about naming his newest bar Liv Bar, an identity suggestive of living in clover.

(Liv Bar: LFG, World Mark 1, Aerocity)

Make your own cocktail bar

