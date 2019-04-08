Home Cities Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia maintained its ranking despite functioning under adverse conditions: JTA

This is a great achievement for JMI as it has maintained its rank among 1,479 institutions that took part in NIRF this year, the varsity said.

Published: 08th April 2019 09:06 PM

University hostel at Jamia Millia Islamia. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Despite functioning under adverse conditions, the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has been ranked at the 12th position in the universities category in the country by the HRD Ministry, the varsity's teachers' association said Monday.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF-2019) in its India Rankings Report-2019, has placed JMI at the 19th position in the 'overall ranking' that includes IITs, IIMs, IISc, other top technical institutions and universities.

Jamia Teachers' Association secretary Professor Majid Jamil told PTI, "The varsity does not have a VC, but the teachers are taking classes and everything is going smoothly. There have been fund cuts, the varsity has not got projects and there are huge cuts in higher education budget. We are managing under adverse conditions. If we had more funds, we would have done much better."

HRD rankings: IIT Madras best institution, IISc Bangalore best varsity, Miranda House best college

In order to address the issue of fund cuts, the varsity has even opened its doors for filmmakers who want to shoot inside the campus.

Faculty of Law and Faculty of Architecture and Ekistics, JMI have been ranked at eighth position in the country in their respective categories.

Faculty of Engineering and Technology has been ranked at 27th in Engineering Colleges category and Faculty of Management at 34th rank among the Management colleges category.

Professor Shahid Ashraf, officiating VC, JMI said, "I am happy that Jamia has maintained its rank in NIRF. The university has come a long way and we hope to perform even better in the future. Over the next few years we will improve our rank to reach among top 10 institutions of the country."

The NIRF ranking is given on the basis of parameters that include teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception.

