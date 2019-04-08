Kejriwal government needs to focus on work first, says Vijender Gupta 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta advised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to pay more attention to his government’s performance instead of blaming the Centre for creating hurdles in developmental works.

In a press release, Gupta said he had inspected four of the five Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) that are planned on Outer Ring Road from Mukarba Chowk to Wazirabad. The BJP leader said he inspected four FOBs at Mukarba Chowk, Nirankari Samagam, Jahangir Puri and Jagat Pur on April 6.

Work began on November 16, 2016 and the bridges were to be completed in eight months, Gupta said. “As this work could not be completed due to casual attitude of the Kejriwal government, the date for completion was extended by one year and new date for completion of the works was fixed as 30th April 2018. But the work for construction of these bridges still remains incomplete till date due to failure of the Kejriwal govt.”

The BJP leader took photographs of the FOBs which he tweeted tagging Kejriwal. “For these works, Kejriwal neither needs statehood nor has any excuse to blame the Central government or the BJP for not allowing him to work. The CM has neither responded in the matter nor has given any reason for the delay for these incomplete works,” he said.

The people have now made up their minds to teach the AAP leaders a lesson in the general elections, Gupta claimed.

‘Cong neglected Dalits under its rule’

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari accused the Congress of neglecting Dalits during its rule, alleging that it only used the community as a votebank. During a Dalit Yuva Sammelan at Delhi BJP office, Tiwari urged the participants to vote to bring PM Narendra Modi to power once again. He alleged the Congress only did politics in the name of Dalits and used them as votebank. The NDA governments have always worked for Dalits, he added.