Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to visit Delhi after NIA assurance

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After receiving the third summons from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), senior separatist leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has decided to travel to New Delhi and appear before NIA officials for questioning.

A spokesman of Hurriyat Conference, led by Farooq, said the separatist leader would travel to the national capital.

Sources said the NIA had assured the Mirwaiz that the agency would provide him adequate security during his stay in New Delhi. The Mirwaiz had expressed concerns about security earlier.

The NIA has summoned Farooq in cases related to militancy and funding of separatists.

The Hurriyat spokesman said senior separatist leaders Prof Abdul Ghani Bhat, Bilal Gani Lone and Masroor Abbas Ansari would travel to New Delhi with the Mirwaiz.