Home Cities Delhi

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to visit Delhi after NIA assurance

A spokesman of Hurriyat Conference, led by Farooq, said the separatist leader would travel to the national capital.

Published: 08th April 2019 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After receiving the third summons from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), senior separatist leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has decided to travel to New Delhi and appear before NIA officials for questioning.

A spokesman of Hurriyat Conference, led by Farooq, said the separatist leader would travel to the national capital.

Sources said the NIA had assured the Mirwaiz that the agency would provide him adequate security during his stay in New Delhi. The Mirwaiz had expressed concerns about security earlier.

The NIA has summoned Farooq in cases related to militancy and funding of separatists.

The Hurriyat spokesman said senior separatist leaders Prof Abdul Ghani Bhat, Bilal Gani Lone and Masroor Abbas Ansari would travel to New Delhi with the Mirwaiz.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq National Investigation Agency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp