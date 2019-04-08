Thunderstorm brings relief from heat to Delhi

Home Cities Delhi

Thunderstorm in the evening hours on Sunday brought down temperature in the national capital.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Thunderstorm in the evening hours on Sunday brought down temperature in the national capital.

Several parts of the city witnessed lightening, gusty winds, and light showers. The Palam and Safdurjung weather observatories recorded winds with a speed 40-50 kilometers per hour.

Vistara Airlines said two diversions reported between 8-8:30 PM — one from Mumbai and the other from Dehradun — due to bad weather in Delhi. Both the flights were diverted to Lucknow, it said.

The Palam observatory recorded 4.8 millimetres rainfall, the MeT said.

During the day, the maximum temperature settled at 36 degrees Celsius,  four degrees less than the maximum temperature recorded on Saturday.  The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season’s average.

“Temperatures dipped by around 6-7 degrees Celsius after the thunderstorm,” a weather official said.

Weathermen blamed intense temperatures across the north Indian plains and an induced cyclonic circulation over north-east Rajasthan, south-west Uttar Pradesh, south Haryana and the Delhi- National Capital Region region for the creation of thunderstorm.

