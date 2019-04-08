Home Cities Delhi

True-blue after-dark styles for women

After Dark, a luxury lounge wear label, has launched its new collection, a true blue ‘after dark’ style for women.  

By Express News Service

A mix of traditional and modern silhouettes; sharp cuts and crisp/clear value-adds, the collection titled Cherie, meaning sweetheart, is inspired by love — not the one that a woman has for others, but for the self. 

The collection focuses on floral embroideries, hand-smocking, crochet lace work and ribbon details, with a balance of bright happy colours and soft pastels celebrating the elegance of all you woman out there, no matter what your style preference is. The elegance of a strong woman makes her beautiful, inside-out. Poise, grace and control, is inherent in a lady who knows what she wants. She wants to feel good when it’s time to kick back and notice, only herself. The subtlety of self-care, appreciating sound sleep and less of what the world thinks, matters to her. 

“Nightwear is a subtle and impactful statement of self love. What you wear to bed and wake up in the next morning, is a subtle statement of self love,” says After Dark founder Prerna Vasvani. 

“Made for the modern woman, who wants to be chic at all times without forgoing her comfort, our products are perfect to slip into after a long gruelling day of work and meetings,” she says, adding, “amalgamating comfort and design our products are aimed at enhancing the quality of your sleep.” 

Proud advocates of the Make In India campaign, After Dark sources all its raw material and fabric from within India which are then converted into beautiful garments by local karigars at Chattarpur.  Apart from employing local staff, it also encourages home-makers, talented mothers and the elderly for gainful employment giving them work on contract.

