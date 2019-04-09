Collaborating for stylistic solidarity

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

When quirk meets quintessential, a fun pop of sophisticated unabashedness is born. It’s subtle yet fearless; conventional yet non-conformist. When represented through the wearable medium of clothes, a rampantly and roaringly consumed commodity, it becomes a power statement. Hoisting their flag on the road of a new style declaration is Ekaya and designer Masaba Gupta with a collaborative collection called Ekaya X Masaba.

Live on Instagram, the various elements of the effort comes together as little square framed snippets of visual tales. It’s an atypically shot campaign showing the adaptability of Indian garments to that of the present-day desire for practical wearability. While you see a gamut of weaving techniques from the Indian repository being amalgamated with peculiar Chinese Matchbox Art, the models display a relaxed, realistic body language, unlike the predictably controlled disposition they’re known to put on.

This kind of sensibility acts as a building block for both collaborators who believe in pragmatic representations that are easily relatable. “Fresh perspectives in fashion should be about collaborative sharing instead of competition. In this case, it was fun and insightful to work with Masaba. She’s been approachable and encouraging from the get-go; and has introduced colours and motifs that aren’t usually found in Banarasi textiles. Thus proving that it’s possible to blend distinct brand personalities without compromising their unique aesthetic,” says Palak Shah, CEO, Ekaya Banaras.

If there’s a stereotype about women not being able to work together without bringing each other down, Masaba and she have smashed that, according to her.

Every garment created in this line is demonstrative of their faithfulness to stylistic solidarity. The sarees, lehengas and ready-to-wear pieces feature the characteristic expertise of both hands. “Bright colours are the mainstay of this collection, giving larger-than-life vivacity to old-pressed florals, cherry blossoms and chand tara motifs. Renditions of vintage nibs, checks and horns, Tamil alphabets and polka dots can be found,” says Masaba.

Ekaya X Masaba doesn’t stop at selling garments. It is also the uniting of two minds showing us that our differences can make a beautiful difference.

A bite out of Banaras has been taken to weave it with the intricate details of Tamil scriptures and unusual motifs. These are handwoven silk saris, lehengas, and ready-to-wear pieces feature monochrome aesthetic, vibrant hues, old-pressed florals, cherry blossoms and chand tara motifs.