BMW 530i M Sport: Designed to keep you safe on road

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

The BMW 5 Series has always been a striking looking machine and with the M Sport package, its visual appeal is further enhanced.

Key elements include the kidney grille slats and other elements finished in a black high gloss. You also get the M Aerodynamics package that includes the front apron with large air intakes and a diffuser at the rear, finished in metallic grey. The tailpipes get a chrome finish and the 18-inch M edition light alloy wheels with blue M sport brake calipers shining through complete the package.

Smart interiors

The cabin carries the M theme forward with leather sports seats, an interior trim aluminium Rhombicle with finishers in pearl chrome. The multifunction steering wheel is finished in leather and you also get illuminated M door sill finishers to complement the six dimmable ambient lighting options. As far as onboard tech is concerned, you get a BMW Display Key, Gesture Control with six predefined movements, a 10.25-inch BMW Navigation System with Connected Drive integrated.The infotainment system also gets a 16-speaker system from Harman Kardon that has a 600 Watt output. Key connectivity features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Further to that, it also gets a smartphone holder with wireless charging, parking assistant and surround-view cameras.

Sporty engine

Powering the BMW 530i M Sport is a four-cylinder petrol engine that displaces 2.0-litres and is capable of delivering 252 hp and 350 Nm of torque.Mated to an 8-speed steptronic sport transmission that offers smooth seamless shifts between gears, the car can go from 0-100 kmph in just 6.2 seconds! In addition to that, it comes with Launch Control as standard. Having the genes of a performance machine means that the manufacturer had to kit the vehicle out to offer a dynamic ride.The luxury sedan—which will be locally manufactured at the BMW facility in Chennai—gets four different driving modes including Sport and Sport +, and a Dynamic Damper Control which enhances the ride quality of the car by stabilising the suspension on varied road surfaces.

Safety first

Keeping with its dynamic spirit, the brand has ensured that the automobile also offers cutting-edge safety features. This includes six airbags, ABS, dynamic stability control, traction control, cornering brake control, hill descent control, run-flat tyres and side impact protection to name a few. It is a car that has been designed to be driven yet pamper you in ultimate luxury while keeping you safe. You can’t go wrong with this one!

The new BMW 530i M Sport is priced at Rs 59,20,000.