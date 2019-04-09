Dishes come paired with exotic chutneys

Sharmila Chand By

Express News Service

What's in a name, one wonders. Savour a meal at ‘Chutney, Bar + Tandoor’, Indian specialty restaurant at The Metropolitan Hotel and Spa and you will understand how meaningful the name can be. Here the team excels in showcasing Indian classic cuisine with a contemporary twist. More so, in their recently launched menu that is refreshing and robust with seasonal produce.

The man who has been part of pre-opening team of the restaurant, Rajesh Khanna, F&B Head, is extremely passionate about the concept. He explains, “Chutney is an essential and integral part of the Indian cuisine which is served before or along with food. Chutney, Bar+Tandoor has put in its heart and soul into bringing assortments of chutneys as per different seasons that not only adds to the taste but possesses healing powers and awakens the appetite. They have an amazing quality of being exotic in taste without any extra calories.”

So be prepared to taste more than 200 varieties of chutneys made out of fresh, seasonal fruits, vegetables and herbs that impart a harmonious expression of flavours, colours and textures. Your meal is guaranteed to be very special as every course comes paired with a different variety of chutney. “It is not haphazard pairing,” adds Khanna. “There is a synergy between the dishes and ingredients that make up the chutney served with it.”

Malai Santra Kebab is served with Honey lemon chutney, the combination enhances malai santra kebab by adding a sweet and citreous flavour to the dish when taken together. It’s delicious and healthy loaded with Vitamin C which is good for digestion. Then there is Karele ki Shaami served with Tamarind chutney. Tamarind provides sourness to karele ki shaami and aids in balancing the bitter sour taste. This sweet and sour chutney combination perfectly blends spiciness of red chilly and sourness of Imli when paired together.

Bharwa Aloo Tilnaaz with Mint chutney is the showstopper of the menu. “It’s a comfort dish with the familiar mint chutney which is ideal for summers as it has cooling properties,” Khanna points out. Kakaori Zaitoon is chef’s special, melt in the mouth lamb seekh kebabs served with onion tomato chutney which renders spicy and tangy taste to kakaori. Sarson chutney goes beautifully with Mahi Methi Dariya and mango chutney with Atishi Jhinga.

So don’t forget to relish the pairing of exotic seasonal chutneys.