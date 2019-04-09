Home Cities Delhi

Five plants that clean indoor air

The study was done by NASA in association with the Associated Landscape Contractors of America to research ways to clean the air in space stations.

Published: 09th April 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Why use an air purifier when there are natural ways to keep the air around us clean and fresh? Yes, I am talking about plants. Using plants to keep your air clean is not only cost-effective but it also keeps your home and office free of chemicals which may be harming you, unbeknown to you. So, head to a nursery and get plants that purify air.  

Dont believe me? Well, go to the Internet and read the Clear Air Study by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) which states that many plants have ability to clear airborne toxins.

The study was done by NASA in association with the Associated Landscape Contractors of America to research ways to clean the air in space stations. The results suggested that in addition to absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen through photosynthesis, certain common indoor plants may also provide a natural way of removing toxic agents such as benzene, formaldehyde, and trichloroethylene from the air — all of which are present in commonly-used items like nail polish removers,air fresheners, detergents and markers etc.

Listed here are five of the common plants, easily available in Delhi-NCR that clean air.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp