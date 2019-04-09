Five plants that clean indoor air

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Why use an air purifier when there are natural ways to keep the air around us clean and fresh? Yes, I am talking about plants. Using plants to keep your air clean is not only cost-effective but it also keeps your home and office free of chemicals which may be harming you, unbeknown to you. So, head to a nursery and get plants that purify air.

Dont believe me? Well, go to the Internet and read the Clear Air Study by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) which states that many plants have ability to clear airborne toxins.

The study was done by NASA in association with the Associated Landscape Contractors of America to research ways to clean the air in space stations. The results suggested that in addition to absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen through photosynthesis, certain common indoor plants may also provide a natural way of removing toxic agents such as benzene, formaldehyde, and trichloroethylene from the air — all of which are present in commonly-used items like nail polish removers,air fresheners, detergents and markers etc.

Listed here are five of the common plants, easily available in Delhi-NCR that clean air.