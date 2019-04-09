Delhi's AAP government gets notice from NHRC as 30 poor families yet to get ration cards

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued a notice to the AAP government after it took suo motu cognizance of a report that ration cards eluded 30-odd families in East Delhi, where three minor girls died of starvation eight months ago

The NHRC noted that the content of the news report is “quite disturbing” and that even after the death of those young girls due to starvation, the authorities in the government of Delhi “have not woken up”.

“Apparently, the innocent people have become victims of the State’s apathy and inhuman approach. This is a serious case of violation of Right to Food of the poor people,” it said.

After the death of the minor girls, the Delhi government had reportedly promised ration cards to all those who lived in the East Delhi building, the Commission said in a statement.

The Commission issued notice to the office of the Delhi chief secretary asking him to submit within four weeks a detailed report, including action taken after the deaths of the minor girls, and present status of the applications pending for issuance of ration cards as well as status of public distribution system, along with status of basic amenities in the area.

A module is reportedly being developed by the central government to enable beneficiaries to procure ration anywhere in the country with the card issued to them on the permanent address or any other place but the same is yet to be implemented, the rights body said in its statement.

Failed promises?

Though the Deputy Chief Minister had assured to provide ration cards to all the residents living in the building at East Delhi but till date, nothing has happened, the NHRC said