Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's AAP government gets notice from NHRC as 30 poor families yet to get ration cards

After the death of the minor girls, the Delhi government had reportedly promised ration cards to all those who lived in the East Delhi building, the Commission said in a statement.

Published: 09th April 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

A representational image of ration cards. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued a notice to the AAP government after it took suo motu cognizance of a report that ration cards eluded 30-odd families in East Delhi, where three minor girls died of starvation eight months ago

The NHRC noted that the content of the news report is “quite disturbing” and that even after the death of those young girls due to starvation, the authorities in the government of Delhi “have not woken up”.  
“Apparently, the innocent people have become victims of the State’s apathy and inhuman approach. This is a serious case of violation of Right to Food of the poor people,” it said.

After the death of the minor girls, the Delhi government had reportedly promised ration cards to all those who lived in the East Delhi building, the Commission said in a statement.

The Commission issued notice to the office of the Delhi chief secretary asking him to submit within four weeks a detailed report, including action taken after the deaths of the minor girls, and present status of the applications pending for issuance of ration cards as well as status of public distribution system, along with status of basic amenities in the area.

A module is reportedly being developed by the central government to enable beneficiaries to procure ration anywhere in the country with the card issued to them on the permanent address or any other place but the same is yet to be implemented, the rights body said in its statement.

Failed promises?

Though the Deputy Chief Minister had assured to provide ration cards to all the residents living in the building at East Delhi but till date, nothing has happened, the NHRC said

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ration card NHRC Delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp