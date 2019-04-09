No benefit of court orders to all private schools: Delhi HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday said the private unaided schools, which did not approach the court or sought the government’s approval to hike fees, will not get the benefit of its orders on the issue.

A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and I S Mehta asked the Action Committee-Unaided Recognised Private Schools, which represents over 300 such institutions, to give a list of the schools which have applied to the Delhi government for approval to hike fees or have moved the court for the same. “Those who have not come to court or sought approval, why should they get any indulgence?” the bench said, adding that “we need to have clarity on this”.

The stay on the interim hike in fees was Monday extended till April 30. The city government had restrained private unaided schools which were on government land from hiking tuition amounts without approval of the Directorate of Education, but the single judge bench allowed the plea of Action Committee Unaided Recognised Private Schools challenging it. With agency inputs