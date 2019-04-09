Home Cities Delhi

North MCD banks on small fish to check big mosquito menace

In its fight against dengue, malaria and chikungunya, the North civic body is banking on a small fish that feed voraciously on mosquito larvae.

Published: 09th April 2019

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In its fight against dengue, malaria and chikungunya, the North civic body is banking on a small fish that feed voraciously on mosquito larvae.Dr Pramod Verma, Deputy Health Officer, said Gambusia was introduced in seven new places so far this year by the North civic body — two big master hatcheries at public health lab in civic centre and at the BJP headquarters, Zakir Husain College, Presentation Convent Senior Secondary School, New Delhi Railway station and Deshbandu Park at Ajmeri Gate.

“Apart from other routine measures that are taken, we are prioritizing on eco-friendly measures this year. There are many water bodies in Delhi. Using pesticides, chemicals require a lot of man-power as well as money. Gambusia fish requires one-time investment, is easy to maintain and widely used to control Aedes mosquito breeding to prevent dengue,” Dr. Pramod said The Morning Standard.

Six dengue cases were already reported in the city this year, according to the North civic body. Last year, 2,798 dengue cases and four deaths were recorded in the City.A single Gambusia can finish off 100-300 mosquito larvae each day. Moreover, Gambusias live up to a maximum of one-and-half-year.

Five new fish hatcheries have come up at Kashmere Gate, Bela road in Civil Lines, Shastri Nagar, Subhadra Colony in Daya Basti and Qudsia Bagh in Old Delhi for breeding of Gambusia. “There are many green areas and parks in south Delhi as well which are prone to more mosquito density. Fish are available at hatchery of malaria department located at different places of civic bodies at free of cost. We also encourage RWAs to come forward and promote the use of Gambusia,” added Dr Pramod.

