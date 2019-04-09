‘People have become immune to violence’

Jaideep Sen By

Express News Service

The real-life incident that Devi S Laskar faced, in a reportedly prejudiced police raid on her house in Georgia, in 2010, never really gained the manner of media attention it deserved. The incident that Devi describes in the opening of her debut novel, The Atlas of Reds and Blues, finds the central character referred to as Mother lying bleeding on her driveway, shot by the police. The scene is as terrifying as it is real. Devi poured her thoughts into her book, which is now garnering critical acclaim, even as she picked up a nomination for a Pushcart Prize. The issues that Devi unravels in her story — the complexities of the second-generation American experience, and being a woman of colour in today’s America — have become a hot topic of discussion in the Indian diaspora. Edited excerpts from an email interaction with the author:

How cathartic and redemptive was the experience of writing this book? .

The poet Robert Frost once said, “If there are no tears in the writer, there are no tears in the reader.” I know there were moments as I was re-imagining and rewriting this novel that I was quite angry. I shed tears as I rewrote some passages, not because I was sad, but because I was ticked off that my work was taken and I had to start over. My computer was one of the many items confiscated by the Georgia state police in 2010, during a simultaneous raid at my house and at my husband’s offices. Although the legal matter against my husband was dismissed in 2016, most of our belongings have yet to be returned.

How unbearable was the horror that drove you to write this book?

I have no words to adequately describe the real-life events that inspired me to recast the Mother’s story with gun-violence and police-violence. I was not shot, but it was still a shocking event. It is a literary conceit to a have a “life flashing before your eyes” narrative.However, it is somewhat true that when a policeman is pointing his weapon at you, you do think about what’s important and you think quickly. I felt it was necessary to give the Mother narrator those feelings so she could give it to the readers, so the readers could be there with her as she remembered — and so the readers could take stock of her life as well.

How much do you relate to others with similar experiences now?

Everyone goes through something very difficult in their lives. I try to speak out these days, not just for my family, but also for friends and strangers. There can be no change without candid conversation and uncomfortable debate. Remaining silent only helps maintain the status quo.

My novel calls attention to racism and misogyny.

How difficult was it to toe that line of distinguishing an Indian identity and the issue of racial prejudice?

I think people are desensitised to violence these days because they see so much of it on TV or read about in print. I also know that it is still very difficult to have candid conversations about racism and misogyny without people feeling defensive or feeling attacked. My hope is that my novel can be that safe space where people can engage in a conversation about what is happening to the Mother and her family and then apply the fruit of those conversations in real life. The positive change can come only through some hard discussions, through diversity of thought.

How real are the threats of racial profiling, tensions and hatred in the present day? Have you managed to lose some of those fears? What are your most real fears today?

I think since the 2016 general elections in the US, we have seen a resurgence of hate crimes, racism, white nationalism, racial profiling, etc — around the world. I don’t think I’ve lost my fears exactly. For years, I’ve had to combat my PTSD and I’ve had to fight for my family. I gain a little courage every day that I speak up about wrongdoing and speak out against injustices. I’m an artist and photographer. Making art every day has helped me heal.