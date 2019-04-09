Separate election manifesto for Delhi, says BJP state chief Manoj Tiwari

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: From housing for all and development of more villages under the Adarsh Gram Yojana to expansion of highways for decongesting roads and a comprehensive solid waste management for making the capital garbage-free, a separate manifesto of the BJP will list measures to be taken up for improving lives of Delhiites.

The dedicated document for Delhi, or ‘Sankalp Patra’ as the BJP calls it, is likely to be released soon after the announcement of the candidates for all seven parliamentary seats.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari told The Morning Standard that the Sankalp Patra would highlight how the AAP government is preventing Delhiites from drawing benefits of Centre’s sponsored schemes such as the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

“The separate Sankalp Patra for Delhi will detail how the BJP will complete those projects, which we could not finish because of indifferent and uncooperative attitude of the Arvind Kerjiwal government. The document will be released once we finalise and announce our candidates.”

Tiwari added the focus will be on to make life of the people easier and comfortable by improving road infrastructure and implementing measures to make Delhi pollution-free and ensure a clean Yamuna. “We want to finish expansion of highways passing through the city in next 15 months. We will adopt more villages under the Adarsh Gram Yojana and soon complete remaining work in seven villages, which were chosen by our MPs. The BJP will ensure houses of all in Delhi by 2022.”

The separate manifesto will also promise more railway halts and one Kendriya Vidhyalaya. Recently, Tiwari inaugurated Meet Nagar Saboli-Golkulpur railway halt in northeast Delhi.

A senior BJP functionary said the issue of a separate manifesto was discussed in a meeting on Monday and a committee to prepare an inclusive document will be set up.

Neelkant Bakshi, co-incharge of Delhi BJP’s media, social, and IT cell, said the BJP will release a mail ID to invite feedback from people and party workers for incorporating suggestions to the local unit’s manifesto.

Led by former mayor Arti Mehra, the BJP policy research team has already worked on a dossier highlighting solutions to major issues of Delhi. “The 800-page document, largely prepared with national perspective, includes several subjects concerning the city is ready. The exercise was done after feedback from stakeholders and interest groups. Pollution and women security have emerged as major concerns,” Mehra said.

Mehra, who headed manifesto drafting panel in the past, said the research conducted by her team of experts had also dealt with all major concerns such as water, garbage disposal, and traffic management.