Show some love to your brother/sister this Siblings Day

Celebrate the Sibling Day tomorrow (April 10) at Cervesia in Gurugram. The restaurant is offering a flat 50 per cent off on your bills if you go along with your brother or sister.

Published: 09th April 2019 08:04 AM

By Express News Service

Who is the first person that comes to your mind when we say, ‘Can’t live with them, can’t live without them?’ We’re sure you must have thought about your brother or sister and giggled. It’s a fact, however annoying our siblings maybe, they are our first friends and we love them no matter what. Now is the time you show them your love with some delicious grub at Cervesia!

But if cannot take off from your work to be with your brother/sister on the day or if you two are living in different cities, go ahead and buy a beautiful bouquet for your sibling from the online portal www.myflowertree.com, which has come up with an entire range of products dedicated to siblings. The collection is a mixed bag of products like customized cakes, cushions, photo mugs and beautiful hampers, besides bouquets.

As per your choice, you may pamper your sister with the ‘love hamper’ or the ‘beauty of womanhood hamper’ and let her know how much you love her.  Or go ahead and purchase a customized Jack Daniels cake or the ‘favourite brother’ cushion for your brother.

Sibling day

