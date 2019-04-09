Six from University of Delhi among top 10 colleges in India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The list of top 10 colleges from across the country has six from University of Delhi, with Miranda House topping the MHRD’s NIRF rankings. Hindu College, which came 4th last year, has gone two notches above, switching ranks with St Stephen’s, one of the most sought after under-graduate institutes in the country.

“Miranda has been working consistently since its very foundation in 1948. We have invested in innovation, researches and the sciences. There is learning beyond classrooms...,” said Bijaylakshmi Nanda, principal of Miranda House.

While Miranda maintained the number one position for three years, there is a debate around why St Stephen’s has been unable to defeat the college, even after producing the best minds in all fields.

Ira Sarkar, an alumnus of St Stephen’s, said various aspects “must have been” looked into while ranking the colleges at the national level.

“St Stephen’s continues to have the reputation of being the best college in the university. It was the most sought after seven years ago, when I joined the university and continues to be so. However, the ranking must have been based on various aspects. So, (I) can’t really complain,” she said.

Miranda House, Hindu College and St Stephen’s College are the top three colleges from Delhi in the overall national rankings | PIC COURTESY: COLEGE websites/twitter

The North campus is famous for the rivalry between St Stephen’s and Hindu College, which stand opposite to each other on Sudhir Bose Marg. Hindu College principal Anju Srivastava, however, said this competition “has made both the colleges grow very well. It is healthy to keep something in mind so the competition comes from age-old histories, but it is really not like that. We share a very good relationship.”

She added that Hindu earned the position as it is “a very established college” with a “very strong foundation and a history behind it. We also have a very illustrious alumni.”

“Now we also have a girls’ accommodation. We are getting stronger in terms of infrastructure and are working hard to improve,” she said.The list of topmost colleges in the country has six DU colleges in the following order — Miranda House, Hindu College, St Stephen’s College, Lady Sri Ram College for Women, Sri Ram College of Commerce, and Hans Raj College.

The principals of both Hindu and Miranda emphasised that their colleges have “a huge focus on placements” and are barrier free with a disabled-friendly support system — tactile paths, ramps, signage and separate washrooms for the category.

LAURELS FOR THE CITY

IIT-Delhi is ranked second in the overall rankings of higher educational institutions. The Jawaharlal Nehru University, which came seventh in overall category, is ranked the second best university. The Jamia Millia Islamia and the Delhi University have bagged 12th and 13th ranks.