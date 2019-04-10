Class 11 pass percentage in Delhi highest in 8 years

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Wednesday said the pass percentage of Class 11 students in Delhi government schools has touched 80 per cent, the highest in the last eight years.

In a statement, the government, sharing highlights of the annual exam results of all classes (other than class 10 and 12) in Delhi government schools, said: "In Class 11, there has been a significant improvement over last year's performance.

"While 71 per cent students of this class passed their exam in 2017-18, it has improved to 80 per cent in 2018-19."

The government also claimed that from 2015-16 onwards, the pass percentage in this class has been around 72 per cent as opposed to 63 per cent in 2014-15. In 2018-19, it touched 80 per cent for the first time, it added.

For Class 9, the pass percentage has remained almost the same as previous year. While 57.4 per cent students passed in 2017-18, the pass percentage for 2018-19 is 57.8 per cent, it said.

"There has been a slow but consistent improvement in the pass percentage over the last four years in this class due to programmes and initiatives like 'Chunauti' and 'Mission Buniyaad' which is strengthening the foundational learning skills of students by the time they reach Class 9," it said.

In 2015-16, the pass percentage in Class 9 was 50.8 per cent which improved to 52.3 per cent the next year followed by 57.4 per cent in 2017-18.

The government also said that in Class 8, the pass percentage improved by about five percentage points this year.

"In 2017-18, the pass percentage was 59.3 per cent which improved to 64.7 per cent in 2018-19," it said.