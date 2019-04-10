Communalism, inflation top list of issues for Noida’s urban voters

MUDITA Girotra By

Express News Service

NOIDA : “Nationalism is not an issue for us. They (political parties) use it as a propaganda to get votes. The problem today is that we are being forced to prove that we are not anti-national,” says Karan Batra, who resides in Sector 37 here. With Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad going to polls on April 11, the issues locals are facing and their expectations are diverse. Clad in a brown Afghani suit, Batra, a 27-year-old chartered accountant, said his attire “decides people’s behaviour”.

“I get strange stares for wearing this suit. There has been a huge change in the mindset of the people in the last two years,” he rued. “When my sister moves out of the house alone, I want her to be safe. Nothing has changed in last five years...no huge development,” he said. Some were happy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “pro-development” approach while many lamented about inflation, and communal hatred.

“I am afraid to express my opinion. People have become so aggressive about their views on politics. We have been ruled by various leaders. Never has this happened before... feels like we are sitting on a bomb, which can explode anytime,” said a middle-aged lawyer, adding: “real issues like price hikes are not being addressed”.“We have been nation lovers since forever... all that we want from anyone who comes to power, is peace,” she stressed.

A man running a photo studio expressed similar worries. “... My WhatsApp is full of illogical debates”. He said that he had booked an apartment in an under-construction building years ago but was still waiting to take possession. “The construction rate is rising. We are paying more than we signed for... and we are not even sure if we will ever get the flat.”

Two female bank employees complained about stagnant pay.

“We have been working very hard to implement government schemes but haven’t got anything in return,” one said.

A 25-year-old, working at a pharmacy said, “ I have studied pharmacy and am working in a shop. I want more employment opportunities.”His colleague said, “sanitation hasn’t been addressed but the government keeps beating the drum of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan”.