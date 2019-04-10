Home Cities Delhi

Communalism, inflation top list of issues for Noida’s urban voters

Two female bank employees complained about stagnant pay.

Published: 10th April 2019 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

With Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad going to polls on April 11, the issues locals are facing and their expectations are diverse | Express

By MUDITA Girotra
Express News Service

NOIDA : “Nationalism is not an issue for us. They (political parties) use it as a propaganda to get votes. The problem today is that we are being forced to prove that we are not anti-national,” says Karan Batra, who resides in Sector 37 here. With Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad going to polls on April 11, the issues locals are facing and their expectations are diverse.  Clad in a brown Afghani suit, Batra, a 27-year-old chartered accountant, said his attire “decides people’s behaviour”. 

“I get strange stares for wearing this suit. There has been a huge change in the mindset of the people in the last two years,” he rued.  “When my sister moves out of the house alone, I want her to be safe. Nothing has changed in last five years...no huge development,” he said.  Some were happy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “pro-development” approach while many lamented about inflation, and communal hatred. 

“I am afraid to express my opinion. People have become so aggressive about their views on politics. We have been ruled by various leaders. Never has this happened before... feels like we are sitting on a bomb, which can explode anytime,” said a middle-aged lawyer, adding:   “real issues like price hikes are not being addressed”.“We have been nation lovers since forever... all that we want from anyone who comes to power, is peace,” she stressed.  

A man running a photo studio expressed similar worries. “... My WhatsApp is full of illogical debates”. He said that he had booked an apartment in an under-construction building years ago but was still waiting to take possession. “The construction rate is rising. We are paying more than we signed for... and we are not even sure if we will ever get the flat.”

Two female bank employees complained about stagnant pay.

“We have been working very hard to implement government schemes but haven’t got anything in return,” one said.

A 25-year-old, working at a pharmacy said, “ I have studied pharmacy and am working in a shop. I want more employment opportunities.”His colleague said, “sanitation hasn’t been addressed but the government keeps beating the drum of  Swachh Bharat Abhiyan”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Noida Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp