Congress leader facing ire of Delhi state unit brass for stance against alliance with AAP

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The central leadership of the Congress has taken exception to the ‘behaviour’ of an office bearer of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) for his aggressive stance against a possible alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for seven parliamentary seats in the capital. A DPCC leader aware of the matter said the leader in question had been airing his opinion on the coalition even as senior state leaders including DPCC chief Sheila Dikshit were taking a cautious approach.

“In fact, there was no definitive response by Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the alliance with AAP. Talks were on. Senior party leaders were roped in by Rahulji to reach a consensus in the matter but a Delhi leader was very vocal and over-enthusiastic. PC Chackoji also noticed his behaviour. He later conveyed this to the high command,” said another leader of the Delhi unit. PC Chacko, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) representative in Delhi, is also in-charge of the DPCC’s affairs.

Another party functionary confirmed that the brass was unhappy with the said leader.

“During a booth-level workers meeting last week in which Dikshit was also present, he drew the ire of Chacko, who snubbed him for his act. After the elections, he may face action,” he said.

As talks for an electoral pact with the AAP began last month, a majority of Delhi leaders, including Dikshit, registered their opposition to the move. However, after a meeting with Gandhi, some of them mellowed down their stand. Dikshit had said that the state unit would abide by the decision taken by Gandhi.

Jitender Kochar, spokesperson of the DPCC said, “It is very clear whatever decision the party high command takes, is accepted by all. After the central leadership’s intervention in the matter (talks on the alliance), all Delhi leaders are refraining from making comments on the subject. No leader is speaking on the alliance now.”