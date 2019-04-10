Home Cities Delhi

Doctors successfully extract ‘longest’ stone from urinary tract 

Doctors of the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday successfully removed a ureteric stone of 22 centimetres from the urinary pipe of a 35-year-old woman.

Published: 10th April 2019 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Authorities claim the stone is the longest till date | EPS

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Doctors of the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday successfully removed a ureteric stone of 22 centimetres from the urinary pipe of a 35-year-old woman. They claimed the stone was the longest of its kind in the world.According to the hospital authorities, unlike other patients who have stones in their bodies, the patient, Natasha Malik from Saharanpur, did not feel any pain and had no inkling of the presence of the stone inside her body till last month.

In March, Malik suddenly started feeling over weight and felt uneasiness, although there was still no pain. After a blood test, an ultra sound and an X-Ray failed to spot the stone, “It was finally in a CT Scan that the stone was detected. And then we came to Ganga Ram for surgery,” added Natasha. 

“Not all patients with stone will feel pain in the abdomen so was the case with Natasha. Usually in such cases where the stone is so long there remain high chances of infection or kidney injury. But the patient didn’t show any of them, which was a good sign,” Dr Sachin Kathuria, Consultant, Department of Urology said.

He added that because of the size of the stone, the usual procedures of endoscopy or abdominal surgery could not be applied. The stone was so long that doctors decided to go in for a robotic surgery.
“It took us around 4 hours for completing the surgery. The use of a surgical robot made it possible to remove such a long stone in a single surgery. The chances of scarring are minimum and the patient recovers quickly. The patient was discharged on the second day of the operation,” added Dr Sachin.

Five-month old undergoes rare transplant 
A five-month-old girl from West Bengal, who was critical after suffering an acute liver failure, received a new lease of life after a 10-hour long transplant surgery from the organ donated by her mother, doctors said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ureteric stone

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp