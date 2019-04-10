Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress-AAP alliance in Delhi facing final tests

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Changes in the tone and tenor of the Congress leadership in the national capital over the past two weeks indicate that an alliance for the seven parliamentary seats with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is certain, though a section of the grand old party’s leaders still have their reservations.

For some Congress leaders supporting the coalition, it seems like a compulsion. According to them, the party has not recuperated from the jolts it received in the 2014 Lok Sabha and the 2015 Assembly elections.

The party lost all seven parliamentary seats of the capital to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014 and drew a blank in the Assembly elections a year later.

“Our workers are visibly motivated and charged but it is fact that in Delhi we have still not regained our lost ground. A majority of our traditional vote bank in unauthorised colonies, slums including Dalits and Muslims has not returned to us,” said a Delhi Congress leader, asking not to be named.

“If the Congress and the AAP come together, they make 52-53% votes. The BJP’s vote share is around 34-35%. Considering the social conditions, political terror and hatred being spread by communal forces, it has become imperative to join hands with AAP to prevent the BJP coming to power again,” said Subhash Chopra, three-time MLA and a former president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee.

The AAP’s push for an alliance is driven from the desire to be part of national politics after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Party leaders are equally worried about a split in Opposition votes helping the BJP.

“After coming to power five years ago, the Modi government has dealt a huge blow to democracy, the very essence of the country... They talk about us changing our stand in regard with the Congress but tell me, which party made a pact with the BSP in Uttar Pradesh, the PDP in J&K and the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha in the Northeast? The BJP is the real anti-national party...” said AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

The majority of the Delhi Congress leaders opposing the alliance said it would prove suicidal for the Grand Old Party.

“Forging a coalition at this juncture will hurt our chances to revive lost ground in Delhi. An alliance will institute the AAP as a permanent fixture in the city’s politics. If we don’t contest on four seats after an alliance, our grass root level workers will have to sit. They will not have any option because they wouldn’t work for AAP. The consequences of this situation will reflect next year in the Assembly elections,” reasoned a senior DPCC functionary.

Rajesh Lilothia, working president of the DPCC, said Kejriwal’s appeal for anti-Modi-Shah-front is a desperate attempt to survive. “It is understandable as several of his colleagues have deserted him. He can’t be trusted anymore...” he said.

Congress’ showing since 2014

Previous election records show that the Congress vote share, which plummeted to below 10% in 2015, went up to 21.9 % in the 2017 municipal elections.

The city has witnessed three bypolls to two Assembly seats (2017) and 13 municipal wards (2016) apart from the 2017 municipal election in the last four years. The Congress’ average vote share in all these polls has hovered around 25%.

In 2009, the party stormed all seven seats with a 57% vote share while the BJP managed to secure 35%.