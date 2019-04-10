Rare Indian crafts to occupy pride of place at London Crafts Week

By Express News Service

For the first time ever, Indian crafts like Chamba Rumaal embroidery from Himachal Pradesh, Rogan textile art form from Gujarat, Kagzi pottery from Rajasthan, Bidri metalware from Karnataka, Pashmina weaving from Kashmir will occupy pride of place along with world’s most affluent brands like Dunhill, Bugatti, Purdey, Rolls Royce, Mont Blanc, Ermenegildo Zegna and Burberry at the forthcoming London Craft Week. Touted as world’s most prestigious craft week, London Crafts Week will have participation from over 350 luxury brands and more than 50 nations showcasing their crafts and culture.

Craft Village, a social enterprise that works for the revival of crafts and craftspersons, has been invited for an exclusive preview of “India Craft Week” to showcase 10 rare crafts from India at the fifth edition of London Craft Week to be held at Nehru Centre, Hyde Park, London, from May 8-10.

“India Craft Week preview also brings on board the finest and diverse skills from five different states, acquired over thousands of years in Pashmina weaving, Rogan textile art, Chamba Rumaal double side embroidery, Kagzi pottery making lightest clay pots, Bidri- metal carving and inlay and celebrating epic and legends through Phad (narrative folk art).

Most of these rare crafting skills have either been lost or forgotten. Very few masters practise these today with same passion and energy. Interestingly, most of the techniques are tactile in nature and help one concentrate,” said Iti Tyagi, Craft Village founder.