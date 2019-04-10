SDMC’s property tax collections shoot up by 36 per cent from last year

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Tuesday reported an increase of 36% in its Property Tax collection. The civic body earned `944 crore by March 31, 2019 as compared to `694 crore during 2017-18.Property taxes form a major part of the revenue of the SDMC and the number of assesses in 2017-18 was 4,10,553. It went up to 4,41,776 in 2018-19.

SDMC commissioner Puneet Kumar Goel said the collection of Property Tax will help in the successful execution of development and other public interest schemes and make the localities under the civic body more advanced in terms of modern public amenities.

According to an official, the SDMC HQ, on its own, collected `494 crore from 9,534 assesses compared to `306 crore from 4,366 assesses during 2017-18. The increase in collection comes to 61.43% whereas in number of assesses it comes to 118.37%. The authorities informed that the number of taxpayers in 2019 was 4,41,776 up by 7.60% compared to last year.Another official said the department will focus on expanding the ambit of tax on the basis of the results of the survey and concentrate on digitisation of property tax related work.

