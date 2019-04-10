Home Cities Delhi

SDMC’s property tax collections shoot up by 36 per cent from last year

 The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Tuesday reported an increase of 36% in its Property Tax collection.

Published: 10th April 2019 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Tax

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Tuesday reported an increase of 36% in its Property Tax collection. The civic body earned `944 crore by March 31, 2019 as compared to `694 crore during 2017-18.Property taxes form a major part of the revenue of the SDMC and the number of assesses in 2017-18 was 4,10,553. It went up to 4,41,776 in 2018-19. 

SDMC commissioner Puneet Kumar Goel said the collection of Property Tax will help in the successful execution of development and other public interest schemes and make the localities under the civic body more advanced in terms of modern public amenities. 

According to an official, the SDMC HQ, on its own, collected `494 crore from 9,534 assesses compared to `306 crore from 4,366 assesses during 2017-18. The increase in collection comes to 61.43% whereas in number of assesses it comes to 118.37%. The authorities informed that the number of taxpayers in 2019 was 4,41,776 up by 7.60% compared to last year.Another official said the department will focus on expanding the ambit of tax on the basis of the results of the survey and concentrate on digitisation of property tax related work.

on the rise 
n The civic body earned D944 crore by March 31, 2019 as compared to D694 crore during 2017-18 
n The total number of assesses in 2017-18 was 4,10,553. It went up to 4,41,776 in 2018-19 
n According to an official, the SDMC HQ, on its own, collected D494 crore from 9,534 assesses compared to D306 crore from 4,366 assesses during 2017-18
n The increase in collection comes to 61.43%. in number of assesses it comes to 118.37%
n SDMC commissioner Puneet Kumar Goel said the collection will help in successful execution of public interest schemes
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
property tax SDMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp