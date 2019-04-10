Home Cities Delhi

Using art to advocate children’s right to survival and protection

At the event, 100 children from 10 schools who were trained by the students of Lady Irwin College and professional artists performed dance as well as skits based on child protection related issues.

By Express News Service

With a view to empower children as catalysts of change, ChildFund India in association with Lady Irwin College organised an event Children Advocating for their Rights Through Arts, as part of its Child-Led Child Protection initiative under the campaign. The event took place at the amphitheatre in Lady Irwin College.

At the event, 100 children from 10 schools who were trained by the students of Lady Irwin College and professional artists performed dance as well as skits based on child protection related issues. Artworks created by them expressing their thoughts and imaginations related to child rights were also displayed. “We believe children need to be aware of their rights; their right to survival, protection, participation and development, as it is fundamental to building strong and confident young citizens,” said Neelam Makhijani, country director and CEO of ChildFund India. 

“When given the right platform, channel to express and encouragement they can play a role in their own protection and be the advocates for generations to come. We are aware that Arts is the most effective channel for creative expression, development and to influence young minds. We do live in the most vulnerable and unstable environment, this initiative gives them the opportunity to stay safe, protected and grow up in protected environment,” she added. 

A highlight of the event was the discussion between children and senior officials, including Mohammad Salam Khan, chairperson, Child Welfare committee (Distt. South East), Dr Pawan Sudhir, professor, Department of Education in Arts and Aesthetics, NCERT, Shashank Shekhar, advocate, Supreme Court of India, Former DCPCR member and Consultant Child Protection and others.

Know your rights
Moderated by Dr Vinita Bhargava, professor, Lady Irwin College, the discussion rallied around protection issues faced by children, roles of the duty bearers and how best the children can protect themselves by understanding their rights better. Various corporate, government and non- governmental organisations attended the event.

