Home Cities Delhi

Woman alleges rape by Rashtrapati Bhavan staffer

The woman has alleged that she was taken to the staff quarters of Rashtrapati Bhavan and raped.

Published: 10th April 2019 10:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 10:42 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A woman was allegedly raped by a staffer of Rashtrapati Bhavan who promised to marry her but later backtracked, police said Wednesday.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the man allegedly established physical relationship with her, Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma said.

A case was registered at North Avenue police station on Tuesday and an investigation was taken up, he said.

The woman has alleged that she was taken to the staff quarters of Rashtrapati Bhavan and raped. However, the DCP denied the claim and said the accused used to live in Kali Bari where the woman often visited him.

The accused has not been arrested yet, police said, adding they are verifying the allegations levelled against him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rashtrapati Bhavan staffer rape Rashtrapati Bhavan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp